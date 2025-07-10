Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

Report: Police on scene of 'barricaded subject' on Flemishbond Path in Lexington

Image (37).jpg
LEX 18
Image (37).jpg
Image (36).jpg
Posted
and last updated

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Fire Department confirms that police are on the scene of a barricaded subject near the 1500 block of Flemishbond Path Thursday morning.

Lexington police say they responded to a home for a disorder with a weapon, and when they arrived, a man refused to exit the house.

Police say they have temporarily closed some roads nearby for the safety of the community.

Police remain on the scene, and an investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest updates.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18