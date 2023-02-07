Police: One dead in Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police say one person died in a shooting tonight in Lexington.

At 6:56 p.m., police responded to the 500 block of Toner Street for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they say they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name will be released by the Fayette County Coroner's Office.

Police also say it appeared that there was a collision between two cars.

The road will be shut down for another hour or two.

The coroner has arrived on this scene, according to our @jrsouthworth. I'm heading there now. https://t.co/hTPTKdlroh — Ricky Sayer (@RickyReports) February 7, 2023

This is a developing story. Stay with LEX 18 as we learn more.