Watch Now
News

Actions

Police: Officer shot while responding to call on Tates Creek Road

IMG_9134.jpg
LEX 18
IMG_9134.jpg
Posted at 11:44 PM, Sep 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-09 00:41:41-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police is reporting an officer has been shot in the line of duty while responding to a call off of Tates Creek Road.

The officer has been transported to a local hospital and is stable.

This is an active investigation and expect high police presence in the area.

LEX 18 is on the scene gathering information. We will keep everyone updated here and on our social media accounts.

This is a developing story. Stay with LEX 18 as we receive more information.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

BBN Tonight Weeknights at 7:30 p.m

Big Blue Nation - Weeknights at 7:30!