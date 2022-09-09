Police: Officer shot while responding to call on Tates Creek Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police is reporting an officer has been shot in the line of duty while responding to a call off of Tates Creek Road.

The officer has been transported to a local hospital and is stable.

This is an active investigation and expect high police presence in the area.

