Large police presences in two Lexington areas, one in custody

Posted at 6:37 PM, Feb 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-07 19:21:18-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — We have been following large police presences at two different Lexington locations. Police are telling us they have one person in custody.

LEX 18's Ricky Sayer is at a home on Lonan Court off Citation Blvd in the Masterson Station neighborhood. Police are on scene taping off the area.

Neighbors say they heard a gunshot and ran outside to see a car speeding by with police following.

Lexington firefighters can be seen looking at a damaged pillar at the front of the home.

According to the Lexington Fire Department, firefighters were called around 5:15 p.m. for a report of a car into a structure. LFD says they're still on scene assessing the damage but there are no injuries to report at this time.

LEX 18's Austin Pollack followed a police presence in another area of Lexington.

He was on the scene on Newtown Pike near Coldstream Park. He saw police following a vehicle fitting the description of a car involved at the Lonan Court scene.

Lexington Police say they have a person in custody and Newtown Pike has reopened.

This is a developing story. Stay with LEX 18 as we learn more.

