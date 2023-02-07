Large police presences in two Lexington areas, one in custody

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — We have been following large police presences at two different Lexington locations. Police are telling us they have one person in custody.

LEX 18's Ricky Sayer is at a home on Lonan Court off Citation Blvd in the Masterson Station neighborhood. Police are on scene taping off the area.

We're at a large police scene on Lonan Court near Citation in Lexington. Firefighters have been working to stabilize a home pillar that was damaged by what appears to be a car.



Neighbors told us they heard a gunshot and then a car speed by, with police following. @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/JUA7uYZttL — Ricky Sayer (@RickyReports) February 7, 2023

Neighbors say they heard a gunshot and ran outside to see a car speeding by with police following.

Lexington firefighters can be seen looking at a damaged pillar at the front of the home.

According to the Lexington Fire Department, firefighters were called around 5:15 p.m. for a report of a car into a structure. LFD says they're still on scene assessing the damage but there are no injuries to report at this time.

LEX 18's Austin Pollack followed a police presence in another area of Lexington.

He was on the scene on Newtown Pike near Coldstream Park. He saw police following a vehicle fitting the description of a car involved at the Lonan Court scene.

Police activity at Newtown Pike and Aristides Blvd in Lexington. We saw police chasing a vehicle of interest from a scene on Lonan Court. @LEX18News



This video was taken at 5:54 p.m. pic.twitter.com/FMjw0XljNP — Austin Pollack (@AustinPollackTV) February 7, 2023

Lexington Police say they have a person in custody and Newtown Pike has reopened.

This is a developing story. Stay with LEX 18 as we learn more.

