LaRosa's location on Richmond Road in Lexington closes

LaRosa’s
Posted at 9:26 AM, Jul 31, 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — LaRosa’s on Richmond Road is officially closed as of July 30.

According to a press release, the location will be converted into a restaurant to be announced later.

“When we opened LaRosa's Richmond Road in May of 2019, we received a very warm Lexington welcome. Unfortunately, over time, sales have not quite met our expectations, so we have made the difficult decision to close our pizzeria on Richmond Road,” noted Dillon Adams, LaRosa’s franchise owner representative.

LaRosa’s on Southland Drive remains open.

