Laurance B. VanMeter to be next Kentucky chief justice as Minton retires

gavel court law legal
Charlie Neibergall/AP
Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley's gavel sits on the speakers' desk, Monday, March 16, 2020, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa.
Posted at 8:41 AM, Nov 16, 2022
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Laurance B. VanMeter has been chosen as Kentucky’s next chief justice.

VanMeter, who was elected to the state Supreme Court in 2016, succeeds Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr., who is retiring Jan. 1. Minton has served more than 14 years as administrative head of the judicial branch.

VanMeter was chosen by his fellow Supreme Court justices for the four-year term beginning Jan. 2.

VanMeter said it was an honor to be chosen.

“I am extremely humbled by the vote of confidence my colleagues have shown in me to be the next head of the Kentucky Court of Justice,” he said.

VanMeter has served at all four levels of the Kentucky unified court system: Fayette District Court judge from 1994 to 1999, Fayette Circuit Court judge from 1999 until election to the Kentucky of Appeals in 2003. He served on the Court of Appeals for 13 years.

He was elected from the 5th Supreme Court District, which includes Bourbon, Clark, Fayette, Franklin, Jessamine, Madison, Scott, and Woodford counties.

He is a graduate of Vanderbilt University and the University of Kentucky College of Law. He also earned a master of laws degree from Duke University School of Law in 2020.

