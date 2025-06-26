Laurel Co. Sheriff's Office investigating after 1 injured in overnight shooting

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they say a man was shot overnight on Thursday on Robert E Cox Road.

According to the sheriff's office, they responded to the scene, where they found a 42-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The sheriff's office says that aid was rendered on the scene until Laurel County EMS arrived. The man was taken to Saint Joseph's Hospital in London and later transported to the University of Kentucky, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office says the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact them.