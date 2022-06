LAUREL CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's office is investigating a traffic crash that involved two vehicles and killed a motorcyclist.

The crash involved a motorcycle and a tractor-trailer on US 25 near the intersection of Glenview Road approximately 2 miles north of London. The sheriff's office says it occurred on Tuesday morning June 21, 2022 at approximately 5:43 a.m. The motorcycle driver died from his injuries.

This is a developing story.