Laurel County Sheriff warn of suspicious vehicle, unknown motives

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is warning the community in the southern Laurel area of a suspicious vehicle that has allegedly been stopping other vehicles.

According to deputy Allen Turner, the vehicle has installed blue flashing lights.

Officers warn citizens to not stop for this vehicle because the individual is not a police officer.

The car has been identified but they are still searching for a suspect, the motives have not yet been determined.

Officials ask that if you see the vehicle or have any information contact the Laurel County Sheriff's Office at 606-864-6600.