UPDATE: Laurel County Sheriff's Office identifies person found on I-75

UPDATE:

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office has identified the young man found on I-75 on Saturday. The situation has been turned over to the Department for Community Based Services.

Original:

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance in identifying a young male individual.

The Sheriff's Office reports that he was found on Saturday morning on I-75 at the 43 mile marker, two miles north of London. He was transported to the Saint Joseph Hospital in London.

The individual is approximately 15-20 years of age. He is also believed to be autistic and non-verbal.

If anyone knows this person, they are asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff's Office at 606-864-6600 or send an email to g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.com. You can also message the Laurel County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.