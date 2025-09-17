Laurel County Sheriff's Office asking for public's help identifying robbery suspect

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect in connection with a robbery investigation at a local business.

According to officials, the suspect entered the store late Tuesday night on North Laurel Road and reportedly threatened the clerk and customers.

Officials say he stole items from the store, then fled the scene in a white four-door Toyota, which had damage to the driver's side and front end, including a missing side mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 606-864-6600.