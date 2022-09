LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash that happened on Sunday afternoon.

According to Sheriff John Root, a single vehicle occurred on Slate Lick Road about four miles east of London. A Kia Soul left the roadway and struck a tree.

Donald J. Howard, 61, of East Bernstadt, was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police are still investigating the cause of the accident.