Laurel County sheriff's office investigating murder of a man found near Sinking Creek Road

Crime Scene
Posted at 8:19 PM, Aug 23, 2021
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Laurel County's Sheriff's office is investigating the murder of an adult man found off Sinking Creek Road.

The man was found in a wooded area approximately 14 miles west of London on Monday evening August 23 around 4:43 p.m.

The body was found by a passerby who called 911. Laurel Sheriff's investigators report that the victim had apparently been shot multiple times and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled in Frankfort on Tuesday.

Anyone that believes they have information on this case is asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff's office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.

