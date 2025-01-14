Laurel County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting that left 1 person injured

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday night at a home on Hooppole Creek Road that left one person injured.

When arriving on the scene, officials say they discovered that two individuals had reportedly been assaulted by a man, who then allegedly reached for a gun. Officials added that at this time, the man was then shot "in self-defense."

Officials say the person was shot in the upper torso and was flown by Air Evac to UK Medical Center in Lexington to be treated.

According to officials, a pistol was recovered from the scene, and the case officer will present the investigation to a Laurel County Grand Jury for their consideration.