Watch Now
News

Actions

Laurel County Sheriff's Office looking for 'armed and dangerous' assault suspect

Untitled design - 2023-11-24T074040.276.png
Laurel County Sheriff
Untitled design - 2023-11-24T074040.276.png
Posted at 8:08 AM, Nov 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-24 09:40:40-05

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man wanted for second-degree assault.

On November 23, around 8:40 p.m., 33-year-old Johnathan Andrew Gray struck another man in the head with brass knuckles, fired a pistol, and then fled the scene on foot, according to police.

The victim suffered severe injuries and was taken to St. Joseph Hospital in Laurel County for treatment.

Police say Gray is considered armed and dangerous, and anyone with information call 911.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18