Laurel County Sheriff's Office looking for 'armed and dangerous' assault suspect

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man wanted for second-degree assault.

On November 23, around 8:40 p.m., 33-year-old Johnathan Andrew Gray struck another man in the head with brass knuckles, fired a pistol, and then fled the scene on foot, according to police.

The victim suffered severe injuries and was taken to St. Joseph Hospital in Laurel County for treatment.

Police say Gray is considered armed and dangerous, and anyone with information call 911.