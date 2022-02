LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Laurel County Sheriff's Office is looking for Destiny Gonzalez, 14, who was last seen off Cherry Avenue around 10:12 p.m. Thursday.

She was wearing a pink T-shirt, gray sweatshirt, dark gray sweatpants, and she was carrying a duffle bag. She is 5'2" with brown shoulder-length hair.

Anyone who may know of her whereabouts is asked to contact Laurel County Sheriff's Office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.