Laurel County Sheriff's Office looking for missing 14-year-old, last seen on Sunday

Laurel County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 3:48 PM, Sep 28, 2022
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's office is looking for missing 14-year-old Brooklyn Hensley.

Hensley was reportedly last seen on Sunday, September 25 off Johnson Road at 11:50 a.m. and has not been seen since. Authorities say she has shoulder-length dyed black hair and a nose ring, and she was last seen wearing black pants and a black shirt.

If you know where Hensley is located, contact the office at (606) 864-6600 or (606) 878-7000. The lead investigator is Deputy Greg Poynter.

