LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is looking for missing 15-year-old Lyndsey Marie Simpson, also known as Jayce.

Laurel County Sheriff's Office

Simpson was last seen on December 29 around 9:00 p.m. off Glenview Road, which is two miles north of London. The juvenile was wearing yellow croc shoes.

Officials ask that anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000. The lead investigating officer is Deputy James Fox.