LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office says they are looking for a 26-year-old woman who went missing on July 1 in London.

According to officials, Jayln Tedders was last seen on Pine Top Road around 11:30 a.m. on July 1.

Officials say she is 5'4" tall, 135 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.