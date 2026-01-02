Missing 37-year-old woman in Laurel County found safe, sheriff reports

UPDATE: Jan. 2 at 8:15 a.m.

37-year-old Melissa Moore, who has been missing since Dec. 16, was found safe early Friday morning, the Laurel County Sheriff's Office reports.

Original Story:

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 37-year-old woman who was reported missing on Dec. 16 at 10:30 p.m.

According to officials, Melissa Moore was last seen near Barbourville Road. She is described as 5'3" tall, 130 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 606-878-7000.