Laurel County Sheriff's Office looking for missing man, last seen more than a day ago

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who hasn't been seen in more than 24 hours.

Authorities say 46-year-old Ricky Smallwood was last seen off of Langford Lane off D. Anders Road, eight miles west of London, on Sunday at 9:00 a.m. and hasn't been seen since.

Smallwood's phone was pinged to Boiling Springs, North Carolina shortly before 11:00 a.m. Monday. He may be driving a tan-colored Chevy Silverado pickup with the Kentucky license plate AXB432.

If you know where he is, contact the Laurel County Sheriff's Office at (606) 864-6600 or (606) 878-7000.