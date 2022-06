LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriffs' Office is looking for a missing teen.

Peyton Jones, 17, was last seen near Carter Lane in London on Saturday at 5:54 p.m.

Peyton is 6'1", 130 pounds with blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a red shirt with black pants and white shoes. There is no photo of Peyton at this time.

If you have any information, please contact the Laurel County Sheriff's Office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.