Laurel County Sheriff's Office looking for vehicle reportedly involved in deadly hit-and-run

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office says they are looking for a vehicle that was reportedly involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash early Thursday morning.

According to officials, the crash happened around 4:22 a.m. on U.S. 25, where a moped traveling southbound was struck in the rear. As a result, officials say the driver suffered critical injuries and died shortly after at a local hospital.

Officials say that the vehicle that left the scene is "believed to be a Chevrolet Suburban and the front grill emblem and headlight are probably damaged."

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the sheriff's office at 606-864-6600.