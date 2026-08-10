42-year-old woman last seen Friday located safe, Laurel County Sheriff's Office reports

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Update: August 10 at 8:30 p.m.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office reports that 42-year-old Tonya Johnson has been located safe.

Original Story:

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing 42-year-old woman last seen near London.

According to the sheriff's office, Tonya Johnson was reported missing Sunday and was last contacted around 10:30 p.m. Aug. 7 on Keller Road.

Johnson is described as 5'3" tall and weighing about 180 pounds. The sheriff's office said she has brown shoulder-length hair and was last seen wearing black shorts and a white tank top.

According to the sheriff's office, Johnson was believed to be driving a light blue-green Pontiac G6.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff's Office at 606-864-6600 or Laurel County 911 dispatch at 606-878-7000.