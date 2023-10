LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 59-year-old woman, last seen off Hal Rogers Parkway near London on October 16 around 1:00 p.m.

According to officials, Vicki W. Rodriguez is 5'4", 153 pounds, and has black shoulder-length hair.

She is driving a 2008 Toyota with a Kentucky autism plate on it.

Police ask that anyone with information is asked to call 606-864-6600.