Watch
News

Actions

Laurel County Sherrif's Office searching for suspect after investigation

4-27 JOHNSON MUGSHOT.jpg
Laurel County Sherrif's Office
4-27 JOHNSON MUGSHOT.jpg
Posted at 12:17 PM, Apr 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-27 12:23:36-04

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect after an investigation.

The office is looking for Brandon Robert Johnson, age 20, of East Bernstadt. Johnson was under investigation for having a computer with child abuse and child sexual content on it.

Johnson is wanted for sodomy, rape, and possessing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor underage. If you have any information or want to report a tip, you can call 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Prime time is all the time!

Download the App!