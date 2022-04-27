Laurel County Sherrif's Office searching for suspect after investigation

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect after an investigation.

The office is looking for Brandon Robert Johnson, age 20, of East Bernstadt. Johnson was under investigation for having a computer with child abuse and child sexual content on it.

Johnson is wanted for sodomy, rape, and possessing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor underage. If you have any information or want to report a tip, you can call 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.