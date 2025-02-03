Laurel County woman arrested for stabbing

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX18) — According to the Laurel County Sheriff’s office, 39-year-old Kristen Hoke of London was arrested Sunday morning around 5:00 a.m. following a stabbing.

Sheriff John Root says Hoke was arrested off of Slade Lick Road, which is around two miles north of London. Reports say that deputies were dispatched by London-Laurel County 911 Communication Control to a stabbing complaint around 2:15 a.m.

When deputies arrived, they investigated and learned that there was allegedly an altercation on the front lawn of the home. That’s when deputies believe that Hoke stabbed a male victim under his armpit.

Reports say that Hoke left the scene but was found at a neighbor’s house nearby. The man was transported to UK Medical Center for treatment of his wound.

Hoke is charged with first degree assault and is being held at the Laurel County Detention Cneter.