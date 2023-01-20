Laurel County woman wins over $222,000 on Kentucky Lottery online game

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Laurel County woman has won over $222,000 after playing a Kentucky Lottery instant play game online.
Nicole Morgan put $20 in her lottery account but only used $0.50 to play the Celtic Coins Jackpot, where she won.
According to lottery officials, Morgan said her boyfriend was in disbelief because earlier that day he told her that he was buying a ticket for the Mega Millions.
Little did they know that she would win over $222,000, only 17 minutes after talking.
Morgan received a check for $156,945 after taxes.
She told officials that she plans to use the money to pay off her home.