Laurel County woman wins over $222,000 on Kentucky Lottery online game

Kentucky Lottery
Posted at 12:39 PM, Jan 20, 2023
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Laurel County woman has won over $222,000 after playing a Kentucky Lottery instant play game online.

Nicole Morgan put $20 in her lottery account but only used $0.50 to play the Celtic Coins Jackpot, where she won.

$222,618.28Celtic Coins Jackpot win screen - Nicole Morgan 1-11-22.jpg

According to lottery officials, Morgan said her boyfriend was in disbelief because earlier that day he told her that he was buying a ticket for the Mega Millions.

Little did they know that she would win over $222,000, only 17 minutes after talking.

Morgan received a check for $156,945 after taxes.

She told officials that she plans to use the money to pay off her home.

