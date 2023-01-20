Laurel County woman wins over $222,000 on Kentucky Lottery online game

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Laurel County woman has won over $222,000 after playing a Kentucky Lottery instant play game online.

Nicole Morgan put $20 in her lottery account but only used $0.50 to play the Celtic Coins Jackpot, where she won.

Kentucky Lottery

According to lottery officials, Morgan said her boyfriend was in disbelief because earlier that day he told her that he was buying a ticket for the Mega Millions.

Little did they know that she would win over $222,000, only 17 minutes after talking.

Morgan received a check for $156,945 after taxes.

She told officials that she plans to use the money to pay off her home.