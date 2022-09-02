Watch Now
Law center damaged in Kentucky floods hosts benefit concert

Bonnie Combs, Adelynn Bowling
Timothy D. Easley/AP
Bonnie Combs, right, hugs her 10-year-old granddaughter Adelynn Bowling watches as her property becomes covered by the North Fork of the Kentucky River in Jackson, Ky., Thursday, July 28, 2022. Flash flooding and mudslides were reported across the mountainous region of eastern Kentucky, where thunderstorms have dumped several inches of rain over the past few days. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Posted at 8:51 AM, Sep 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-02 08:51:09-04

WHITESBURG, Ky. (AP) — A nonprofit Kentucky law center damaged by flooding is holding a weekend benefit concert to help pay for construction repairs to its office building.

The Appalachian Citizens Law Center’s law office in Whitesburg was inundated by mud and water. Its lawyers work on environmental law cases and aid coal miners with black lung claims.

The center estimates that repairs to the building would cost nearly $100,000.

The concert is Saturday in Lexington at The Burl. It will feature regional musicians, including the Local Honeys, Sarah Kate Morgan, John Haywood and the Wells-Carter Family Trio.

Tickets can be purchased on the center’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

