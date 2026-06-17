Lawrence County Animal Control asking for donations following animal abandonment case

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Lawrence County Animal Control is asking for the community's help with donations following a recent animal abandonment case.

According to officials, animals were left locked inside a home and abandoned, with no food, water, or care.

Officials say that with assistance from the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office and the Louisa Police Department, the animals were rescued safely.

With the rescue, officials are asking the community to help donate supplies such as dog and cat food, litter, cleaning supplies, treats, toys, and bedding.

To donate, LCAC says they have a Walmart and an Amazon wishlist, or donations can be dropped off at 23 Poorhouse Road in Louisa.