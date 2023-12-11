Lawrenceburg armed robbery causes school lockdowns, police searching for suspect

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery in Lawrenceburg that caused local schools to go on lockdown on Monday.

Around 10:15 a.m., Lawrenceburg police responded to reports of an armed robbery at the U-Mart on Crossroad Drive.

The male suspect waited in the store for patrons to leave and then approached the cash register. Police say he then displayed a knife and demanded money. After receiving the money, the suspect then fled towards Fox Creek Road in a maroon Chevy 1500.

Police say Anderson County Schools were placed on lockdown due to the proximity of the situation.

Witnesses describe the suspect as a heavyset male with a dark complexion wearing a black ski mask, black jacket, gray hoodie, khaki cargo pants, and light brown shoes.

Police say the subject is considered armed and dangerous. Please call the Lawrenceburg Police Department at 502-839-5125 if you have any information.