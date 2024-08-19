Lawrenceburg armed robbery suspect is in custody

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lawrenceburg Police have identified and arrested 18-year-old Karsten G. Rodriguez for robbery in the first degree. On Saturday around 1:40 p.m. Lawrencburg Police responded to an armed robber at a Dollar General store on 200 West Park Drive in Lawrenceburg — they were assisted by Anderson County Sheriff's Deputies.

A report says witnesses say a man with a knife came toward a store employee and demanded money from the cash register. After getting the money, they say the man fled the scene in a black SUV. People that were at the scene where able to alert police on where the suspect might be.

Lawrenceburg Police say they responded to a location where the armed suspect could be and identified Rodriguez. The Lawrenceburg Police Department doesn't believe that anyone worked with Rodriguez, and do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community.