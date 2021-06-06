Lawrenceburg bikers rally for nine-year-old battling cancer

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — Macie Monroe is a nine-year-old girl battling EBV lymphoma cancer. The Lawrenceburg community rallied around Macie and the Monroe family Sunday with dozens of motorcycles.

More than 100 bikers took to the roads, starting at Hannah's Sports Bar & Grill for a benefit ride to help Macie's family.

"I feel very loved and I feel amazing," Macie said. "I just love it."

Today's benefit wasn't just a ride- there was a cornhole tournament, an inflatable for kids, a raffle, and a local food truck.

"We're just really appreciative of all the support, with Shannon and everyone who's been involved," Kellie Monroe, Macie's mother said. "Our community has given us so much support and it means so much. And it's helped in more ways than one."

The event ended with a parade down Main Street.