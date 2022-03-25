Lawrenceburg boy tries to help save unconscious man

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — Earlier this month, he saw what he says was a man face down in the front yard. Second-grader Wyatt Major raced to see if the man was okay, but he was unresponsive. It's what he did next that is making those close to him, very proud.

"I started running at him and I asked him if he was okay," Major said. "He wasn't saying anything."

Major was walking in the neighborhood when he saw the man. He ran to get help from someone inside the home.

"She said thank you and she called 911 immediately when she came outside," he recalled.

Major did what he could. The second-grader at Saffell Street Elementary School tried to get help. Sadly, the man didn't survive. However, Wyatt didn't just run off after he got help.

"I was trying to comfort her," he said. "And the night I went there, to see what her house looked like, I just wanted to see if she was doing good."

Based on his actions and checking in with the family later, it's clear the type of boy Major is and the type of man he will become. Looking ahead, he still wants to continue finding a way to give back.

"I'm so sorry for their loss," he said when asked what he would tell the man's family right now. "Is there anything I can do to help them around the house? Like this summer, I want to ask if I can mow their lawn or something. For free."