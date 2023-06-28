Lawrenceburg family's fireworks tent reopens after severe weather

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — Jess Williams is the co-owner of Ace Fireworks in Lawrenceburg on Eagle Lake Drive. For Williams and his family, the fireworks stand is more than just a business, it's something his father built in the 80s, and they bonded over as he grew up.

He remembers, "My dad would actually let me miss school to drive across state lines to Tennessee to get them, and I’ve loved them ever since and he has too."

The Williams' big tent came down during the severe storms. Jess Williams says he lost as much as $50,000 in products. He says fireworks can be replaced, but his family cannot. His wife, Amanda Williams, says she sees the joy it brings him to be able to share what he had with his father with his own three children and families across these communities.

The Williams Family

She says, "Our boys have been here since they were little-bitty, they've done it for like the last 10 years and we love watching them grow up seeing how to do the stuff and they just love, even my little 6-year-old loves to jump in and unload some fireworks. He just loves it."

The Williams Family

Now, this family is working to continue this generational tradition. They say that fireworks aren't just for entertaining, but it's a way that brings the community and families a little bit closer together.

Jess explains, "When families come in, they say it's some of their favorite holidays — Christmas, Easter, they love it. So, the kids love it and we give to the kids and we give to the people you know."

The stand is only open for 14 days each year. As Independence Day approaches, Jess says opening back up was important — to spread a little joy during difficult times. He wants not only to light up the skies, but also this community — as he says his faith has called him to do.

LEX 18

"We got a huge fan base in this town and that's why we wanted to set it back up. We have so many people that has fell in love with our product, fell in love with you know... we try to spread good stuff instead of bad. You know there's a lot of bad going on in this world you know and that's why we set it back up,” says Jess.

This summer, this family is continuing to spark joy in the community. Jess and his family say there is something for everyone to enjoy at their stands. They are open from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.