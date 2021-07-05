Lawrenceburg Fire Department shares aftermath of trash can fire due to improperly disposed fireworks

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (LEX18) — Lawrenceburg Fire Department shared images of their busy weekend due to fires started in trash cans and Herbies that were sitting too close to houses.

"We wanted to share this as an example of the importance of not placing your Herbie trash cart against the house. Before placing used fireworks or ashtray contents into your trash please thoroughly wet them to prevent a fire. And fireplace ashes or grill ashes shouldn't be placed in the trash as they can remain hot enough for days to start a delayed fire."