Lawrenceburg man wins $75,000 from $5 scratch-off ticket

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lawrenceburg man won $75,000 after playing a $5 scratch-off ticket at a Five Star in Russell Springs.

Leslie Berryman bought six tickets but while scratching them off, uncovered the top prize.

According to lottery officials, he was so nervous that he scratched off the rest of the tickets before looking at the winning ticket.

Berryman and his fiance' drove to lottery headquarters, where they received a check for $53,625 after taxes.

The couple plans to use the money for a down payment on a house.

Five Star will receive $750 for selling the winning ticket.