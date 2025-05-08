Lawrenceburg mayor announces resignation of fire chief due to 'personnel matter'

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — The City of Lawrenceburg Mayor, Troy Young, announced on Thursday that Lawrenceburg Fire Department Chief John Durr has submitted his resignation due to a "personnel matter."

According to a release from the mayor, they have received a total of three letters of resignation.

The mayor notes that the matter remains ongoing and there will be no further comment.

LEX 18 reached out to former Chief Durr, who stated that he submitted his resignation on Tuesday, originally effective May 14, but was let go at midnight on Thursday.

Durr also told LEX 18 that the city's statement is "inaccurate" and that 10 other members had given him resignation letters.