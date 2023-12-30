Lawrenceburg Police Department warning of phone scam

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lawrenceburg Police Department (LPD) took to social media on Saturday to warn people of a phone scam in the area.

According to the police department on Facebook, the scam consists of someone calling the victim and stating that the victim is a suspect in a case that involves sending nude photos to minors.

The LPD says that they will not call you about sensitive investigations like the one being portrayed or any other felony investigations. The department says to never give out personal information over the phone.

LPD says that you can come into the police department or confirm with dispatch information what has been told to you on the phone.

The post from the department says their phone number is likely being spoofed to scam people out of funds or personal information.

