Lawrenceburg prepares to welcome new cat cafe

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — A new business is coming to downtown Lawrenceburg next week and it caters to all you cat lovers out there!

Bourbon Tails Cat Cafe will open in the heart of downtown, but there's some inspiration behind the art that can be seen from the outside.

"I think it'll bring a lot of attention, especially being down on Main Street," said Hannah Wedding, one of the mural's artists. "The cat lovers will be all over it, it'll be a big hit."

The purpose of the cafe is not only to be an activity for the community, but also to help the cats get more exposure for potential adoption.

"Now that we're on the Bourbon Trail, it seems like there's a lot more traffic going up and down Main Street and more chances for cats to be adopted," said Regina Stratton, who also painted a cat on the mural.

"This is just going to showcase them and show people that cats are great just like dogs," said operations manager Becca Bayless.

Bayless says the room in particular has a special purpose, called The Princess Ivy Cat Lounge. Paula Mullins founded the Anderson County Shelter Friends in 2019. Sadly, she passed away in 2021 and one of her wishes was to honor her granddaughter, Princess Ivy. Her family says Ivy loves to travel and enjoys going to the movies and Broadway shows. This room will help accommodate those needing easier access for wheelchairs, kids groups, and private events.

There will be a soft opening next week, plus they aim to open to the public on June 22.


