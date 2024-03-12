Lawsuit accuses Prestonsburg mayor of sexual harassment

(LEX 18) — A former employee of the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg has filed a lawsuit accusing the mayor there of sexual harassment and assault.

The lawsuit was filed Friday against Mayor Les Stapleton and the city of Prestonsburg.

The complaint accuses Stapleton of “engaging in severe, pervasive, inappropriate, and unwelcome sexual conduct” that forced her to resign.

The lawsuit alleges Stapleton made sexual advances and requests for sexual favors, which the employee "felt compelled to and did submit to." The complaint goes on to say that Stapleton told her that her job security and benefits were on the line if she refused and accused him of locking the door of the office where the harassment occurred.

After she left the Mountain Arts Center, Stapleton continued to "expose himself" to her and stopped by her new workplace, the lawsuit alleges.

The lawsuit also accuses the city of Prestonsburg of failing to take action despite being "on notice that Defendant Stapleton created a hostile work environment."

The lawsuit asks for compensation for mental anguish, physical pain and suffering, medical bills, lost wages, and punitive damages.

LEX 18 contacted Stapleton for comment, but he said he needed time to review the lawsuit before responding.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.