Lawsuit alleges school bus driver was streaming videos when he fatally hit 15-year-old student

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A mother is suing Clark County Schools and a bus driver over the 2024 death of her 15-year-old daughter, who was hit and killed while crossing Veterans Memorial Parkway.

Kari McIntosh filed the lawsuit against Clark County Schools and driver Paul Hollon following the death of her daughter, McKenna Letcher. The teenager was hit by a school bus while crossing the roadway.

The lawsuit claims Hollon was streaming videos on his phone at the time of the fatal collision. However, Hollon denies this allegation, stating he was playing a music playlist instead.

The suit also alleges that Hollon had multiple suspensions at a previous job that should have prevented Clark County Schools from hiring him as a bus driver.

The case remains ongoing, with Hollon scheduled to participate in a video deposition on Oct. 28.