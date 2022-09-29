Lawsuit claims Lexington-based gun shop illegally shipped firearm to mass shooter in Illinois

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington-based gun shop has been sued by victims of a mass shooting in Illinois, claiming it sold an assault rifle to the alleged shooter.

The shooting happened on July 4th in Highland Park, Illinois during the city's Fourth of July parade. Seven people were killed and more than 30 others were injured by bullets or shrapnel during the attack.

Survivors of the shooting, Keely and Jason Roberts, filed the lawsuit in Lake County Circuit Court in Illinois on Tuesday. The lawsuit says Keely Roberts was shot and her son was paralyzed by a bullet.

Several firearm companies are being sued in the lawsuit, including the Lexington-based Bud's Gun Shop (budsgunshop.com). Smith and Wesson Brands, INC., Smith & Wesson Sales Company, Smith & Wesson, and Red Dot Arms LLC are also involved in the lawsuit, according to court documents. The alleged shooter, 21-year-old Robert Crimo III, and his father are also being sued.

The lawsuit says that Bud's Gun Shop sold an assault rifle to the alleged shooter despite the fact that it is illegal for people who live in Highland Park, Illinois to acquire and possess assault weapons.

According to court documents, Bud's Gun Shop shipped the gun to Red Dot Arms, a gun dealer located in Illinois, which transferred the assault rifle to the alleged shooter. The lawsuit claims both companies knew where Crimo, the alleged shooter, lived and knew they were selling an assault rifle to him despite it being illegal to possess one in the area.

"Nevertheless, they proceeded with the sale and transfer, enabling the Shooter to carry out his deadly mission," the lawsuit states.

We have reached out to Bud's Gun Shop for comment and have not heard back.

A grand jury indicted Robert Crimo III on 117 counts, including felony charges of murder, attempted murder, and aggravated battery. He pleaded not guilty to the charges back in August.

Click here to read more about the lawsuit.