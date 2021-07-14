Lawsuit: Lexington fertility specialist used own sperm to impregnate patient without consent

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Kentucky woman is suing a fertility specialist and local hospital after claims that the specialist used his own sperm to inseminate the woman without her consent.

The lawsuit filed against Panayiotis Michael Zavos and Baptist Health Lexington states that Diane White, of Paris, was referred to Zavos and visited him in 1988 for an in vitro fertilization procedure.

The lawsuit alleges that Zavos told White that the sperm used in the procedure was from a 24-year-old University of Kentucky medical school student with blond hair, blue eyes and "Nordic features."

When White became pregnant with her daughter in 1989 after the second fertilization attempt, the baby was born with dark hair, dark eyes and "no Nordic features."

in 2018, the daughter took a standard ancestry DNA test that confirmed she had no Nordic, Scandinavian or other light-skinned ancestries, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit states that it occurred to White after the test that Zavos had many of the same features as her daughter. The lawsuit states that she had not suspected he might be the sperm donor before her daughter's DNA test, and did not consent to Zavos using his own sperm.

A DNA test showed “beyond any reasonable doubt" that Zavos is the father of White’s child,” according to the lawsuit.

Zavos has not commented on the allegations listed in the lawsuit.