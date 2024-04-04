Lawsuit filed against Churchill Downs

Watch Now
(LEX 18) — The owner of Zedan Racing Stables has filed a civil lawsuit in Kentucky, hoping his horses, trained by Bob Baffert, will be allowed to race in the Kentucky Derby.

Baffert is not a party in the suit.

After Medina Spirit tested positive for Betamethasone in the 2021 Derby, Baffert was banned by Churchill Downs for two years.

Late last year, Churchill Downs extended the ban through all of 2024. Churchill also instituted a deadline by which owners must transfer their horses away from banned trainers to earn qualifying points.

Zedan-owned and Baffert-trained Muth won last Saturday's Arkansas Derby, which would typically qualify the colt for the Kentucky Derby.

