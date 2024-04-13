Lawsuit filed against former UK swim coach, administration alleges 'sexually hostile culture'

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A lawsuit filed Friday alleges that a "sexually hostile culture" was created and maintained at the University of Kentucky under the guidance of former head swim coach Lars Jorgensen. The lawsuit targets Jorgensen, the university, Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart, and former head swim coach Gary Conelly.

Jorgensen was the coach from 2013 to 2023. He was suspended without pay in May of 2023 and later resigned from the position.

Two former UK swimmers and later employees of the swim team filed the lawsuit alleging inappropriate sexual relationships and assaults, some of which they say were reported to the university and allegedly not investigated.

The lawsuit claims that the university allowed Jorgensen to create an environment within the swim team to "prey on, sexually harass, and commit horrific sexual assaults and violent rapes."

Other allegations of sexual misconduct from Jorgensen's time at the University of Toledo are included in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky.

You can read the entire lawsuit below: