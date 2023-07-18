Lawsuit filed to block Lexington urban service boundary expansion

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Fayette Alliance joined with area residents to file a legal challenge to the Urban County Council’s action that expands the city’s urban service boundary.

The urban service boundary dictates which land in Lexington can be developed, protecting the iconic horse farms that ring the city.

Last month, the council voted as part of their comprehensive plan to expand the boundary between 2,700 and 5,000 acres.

The lawsuit argues the council violated a state statute that says all comprehensive plans have to be based on analysis, projections, and research.

“This was not a data-driven objective research-driven decision,” said Brittany Roethemeier, the executive director of the Fayette Alliance. “What we've seen here is a huge break from historical and legal precedent.”

The council ignored its own planning commission in expanding the boundary, she said. Both the commission and the Alliance had been pushing for a data-driven process to dictate future growth.

A city spokesperson told us they don’t comment on open lawsuits.

Councilmembers had argued an expansion was needed to provide more housing in Lexington.