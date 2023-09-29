13-year-old arrested, charged with murder of Kentucky 12-year-old

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 13-year-old was arrested and charged with murder on Thursday, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the teen was arrested in connection to an investigation into the death of a 12-year-old Laurel County boy that occurred in July.

Sheriff John Root says that on July 25, a weapon was discharged in the bedroom of a home about three miles south of London, which resulted in a 12-year-old dying a short time later at a hospital.

The 13-year-old who is accused of murdering the 12-year-old is currently housed in a juvenile detention center, and court proceedings are underway.