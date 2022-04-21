Watch
Leaders gather in Lexington for grand re-opening of Central Bank Center

Posted at 5:29 PM, Apr 21, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — Leaders from across the city and state gathered in Lexington to celebrate the Central Bank Center and its grand re-opening.

The project took more than 11 years of planning, construction, and 310 million dollars of funding. The convention center features more than 100 thousand square feet and 16 different meeting rooms.

"It's light, it's beautiful, as the Governor said, it changes the skyline of downtown. I think it's uplifting for people," said Mayor Linda Gorton. "This really changes our downtown tremendously and gives us so many more opportunities to bring different conventions and concerts and all kinds of activity here."

The project also included improvements to Rupp Arena, including recently added chair back seating in the upper deck.

