Leaving the sleigh and reindeer at home, Santa flies into Aviation Museum of Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Santa traded the sleigh for a helicopter as he flew into the Aviation Museum of Kentucky on Saturday for the Santa fly-in event.

Santa arrived in style to the museum on a helicopter full of Marines, ready to spread joy to all the families that had come to see him and learn more about aviation history.

Museum volunteer Jerry Vandermeer said,” I think that museums are inherently, they serve the needs, important need, of learning your past but going forward in the future. And we do a lot in education here so we're hoping that some of these young children sometime may go through our education camps.

“And our education camps take children to bigger dreams that they may have of becoming pilots, to the Air Force academy. So we're not just a museum of static display. We do a lot of different things and just are excited to share that with our community,” Vandermeer stated.

Saturday’s event was supported by the “Toys for Tots” program, and attendees were able to bring in toys to earn free admission.

Those toys will be distributed by the Marines to children all over the country and the world.

